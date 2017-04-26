Davis letter: Trump’s guns

Donald Trump was horrified by the gassing of innocent Syrian children, as we all were. It so bothered him that he changed his philosophy and policy about our involvement in the area, leading him to bomb the airfield where the perpetrators were thought to be stationed. Perhaps someone should have shown him a picture of the bodies of the Newtown first- and second-graders who were gunned down by a person diagnosed as mentally ill. Maybe then he would have thought twice before easing regulations preventing gun purchases by people so sick they receive Social Security mental disability benefits. He did just that recently, very quietly. Oh, well. It made the NRA happy.
Mary Alice Davis, Garden City
