Bowler letter: Steven Nelson

I was disturbed to read the Statesman headline of April 11, “Killer of gay man sentenced.” The man who was killed was Steven Nelson. He had a name, a life, friends and a family who loved him. He lived in a community who grieves the loss of his life, who are stricken by what he had to endure in his last hours. To know that this was a hate crime is important, but to make this a headline crime, using “gay man” instead of his name, is wrong. Steven Nelson. Say his name.
Belinda Bowler, Boise
