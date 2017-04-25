Beauchamp letter: Trump’s 100 days

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump promised great accomplishments during his first 100 days. We’re almost there and here’s what we have to show for it: 1) Failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, 2) Failure to ban Muslims from entering our country because his executive order was unconstitutional, 3) Failure to convince Mexico to pay for the “wall,” 4) Rollback of Wall Street regulations designed to avoid another 2008 financial meltdown, 5) Rollback of EPA regulations that have kept our air and water clean for decades, 6) A Cabinet stacked with millionaires/billionaires who disagree with the very mission of the department they are to lead, 7) An administration living in an alternative universe comprised of conspiracy theories, “fake news,” “alternative facts,” Breitbart News, Fox News, tweets and right-wing blogs, 8) A first family spending taxpayer money at the fastest pace in history, 9) A proposed budget that increases military spending by $54 billion at the expense of every other program in the government except Homeland Security and, to round out the top ten, 10) A president being investigated by Congress for possible collusion with the Russian government. Yep, right on target.
Tex Beauchamp, Meridian
