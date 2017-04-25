Letters to the Editor

April 25, 2017 2:23 PM

Theobald letter: Jim Risch

Every time I call Sen. Jim Risch with a comment I get some inane form letter in return. The guy is on auto-pilot. Here’s an example. I called his office a few weeks back to ask him not to confirm Jeff Sessions as attorney general. I received a form letter yesterday with this comment: “I believe Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a man of strong character and impeccable honesty.” Really, Sen. Risch? Where is your head these days? You obviously haven’t been paying attention to your constituents or to people like Jeff Sessions who perjure themselves in testimony to Congress. Do you even care, or are you so accustomed to liars that you don’t notice them anymore? What do you do during Senate hearings? Play games on your cellphone?

Lisa Theobald, Boise

