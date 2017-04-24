Letters to the Editor

April 24, 2017 4:03 PM

Jung letter: ACA helped family

In light of the angst of watching my wife passing away before my eyes I would like to say that our family would be undergoing bankruptcy if it wasn’t for the Affordable Care Act. Rather than trying to save Speaker Ryan’s ego, in having not repealed the Act why not look at the possibility of looking at what is already out there and making it even more workable. I know my wife, who I love dearly, would join me in that her forthcoming passing would have positive purpose.

Lt./Col. William Jung USAF (Ret.), Eagle

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Boise bids adieu to the 844

Boise bids adieu to the 844 0:27

Boise bids adieu to the 844
Lucky Peak rooster tail water release 0:47

Lucky Peak rooster tail water release
Boise State Global Education Center 2:19

Boise State Global Education Center

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos