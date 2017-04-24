Jung letter: ACA helped family

In light of the angst of watching my wife passing away before my eyes I would like to say that our family would be undergoing bankruptcy if it wasn’t for the Affordable Care Act. Rather than trying to save Speaker Ryan’s ego, in having not repealed the Act why not look at the possibility of looking at what is already out there and making it even more workable. I know my wife, who I love dearly, would join me in that her forthcoming passing would have positive purpose.
Lt./Col. William Jung USAF (Ret.), Eagle
Comments