Heuer letter: Supports F-35s

I support the F-35 at Gowen Field. Agreed public safety is of utmost concern, and that the F-35 is noisier than the A-10. Let’s get real; we are not just speaking of an airframe, but peace of mind. I spent 24 years working on aircraft in the United States Air Force. I participated with one of the largest flight training programs initiated after Vietnam, the U.S. Air Force Aggressor Air Combat Training Squadron. With our training and advanced capabilities we helped bring down the Berlin Wall and ended the Cold War. Failure to follow through today will only compromise our global strategic presence. What is the future mission of the United States military? As I see it, more involvement of our National Guard and Reserve forces. Should we step back and confront the terrorist of today with bows and arrows because they are quieter, or should we protect the lives of those who serve by providing them with technology to survive in today’s combat situations. Why Boise? Look around, we have one of the nation’s largest open-air combat ranges just miles away.
It’s the logical choice for America.
Donald W. Heuer, U.S. Air Force retired, Caldwell
Comments