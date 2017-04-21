Elgee letter: Trump and attacks

Recently the U.S. admitted there was a high probability that we killed a number of civilians in a misguided bombing in Iraq. Oops. Sorry. No foreign country retaliated against us. On April 4 the Trump people said the situation in Syria was going to have to sort itself out. Then on April 7, retaliation became “vital” to American security interests. Lives only matter when it becomes politically expedient that they matter.
Whoever is responsible for chemical attacks deserves a warm place in hell. But April 7, we sent 59 missiles into a sovereign nation because we claim authority to run the world, and to fix what? We are already in Syria trying to get ISIS out of Raqqa. Now we are attempting to remove Assad? Who wins? ISIS? This is Iraq all over again. We learned nothing.
Trump gets to show he’s “decisive,” and it gets the dogs off his trail, because there’s nothing better than a U.S. attack to rally people. Maybe North Korea’s next? Meanwhile, millions are starving in Africa and we all stand and watch because we can’t solve that one, as if we are fixing this one. Trump has shown one thing: He’s dangerous.
Robert Elgee, Hailey
Comments