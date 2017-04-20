Cornelison letter: GOP health care

That eloquent American philosopher Yogi Berra once said: “If you don’t know where you’re going, you might not get there.” He could easily have been joking about our dysfunctional Republican Congress, who in their haste to eradicate Obamacare from the face of the earth got caught with their collective pants down when faced with conceiving a viable alternative. Despite much self-congratulatory back-slapping, with the giddy speaker hoisting up the barren packet, within a week the grins were gone and the lawmakers were forced to concede that their cherished health-care baby had been unceremoniously stillborn. Dead in the water. Seven years spent nagging Obamacare to death, and in all that time the party of the rich couldn’t afford to squander an extra few minutes pondering an acceptable alternative. No doubt the ultra-wealthy Koch brothers’ threats to defund the Republican majority if the fledgling cuckoo ever took flight in Congress was the final say on all of that. Or so it seems in the grand congressional endeavor to make America great. Good old Yogi Berra might have quipped: “It looks like deja vu all over again.”
Scott Cornelison, Eagle
