Cooke letter: Liberal left

I saw in a Statesman article that NOW (National Organization of Women) is calling for Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly to be fired. Indeed, everyone on the political left is all riled up, not only about O’Reilly, but also about the comments President Trump made about women 12 years ago. Do you think this is political? Or is the left really acting out of a sincere moral obligation to upholding the value of women? Let me answer that. I wonder where the moral outrage from the left was when Bill Clinton was chasing interns around the Oval Office? I wonder why Democrats uphold John F. Kennedy as one of their saints (Camelot anyone?). These two Democratic presidents abused the powers of their office to sexually exploit much younger women. This is fact, not innuendo. When I queried Democratic friends about these men, I was given this reply, “Hey, why should we care about their personal lives? They were great presidents.” The outage from the far left on these matters doesn’t prove that they value women’s rights. It just proves that they only care when it serves their purpose.
Jason Cooke, Boise
