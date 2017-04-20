Vickers letter: U.S. military

A March 29 letter objects to the cost of the F-35 and calls for peaceful means of getting along with other nations. I was a member of an organization most of the last half of the 1950s whose motto was “Peace is our profession.” That was the Strategic Air Command (SAC). During that time SAC’s main bomber was the B-47. The B-47 never dropped a bomb in anger. How can you get more peaceful than that?
The Russians did some saber-rattling back then but they didn’t want to take on our military in a major conflict. They knew what would happen to them. We need to get our military built back up to where it should be so we can continue to have peace; in the U.S., anyway.
George Vickers, Payette
Comments