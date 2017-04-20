Letters to the Editor

April 20, 2017 8:27 PM

Varnes letter: Rep. Trujillo’s per diem

Every time I become numb to the venality of many of our state legislators, someone like Rep. Janet Trujillo surfaces. Although your article did not specifically mention her political affiliation, the fact that she’s married to the House majority leader leads me to believe that she’s a Republican, so she figures she can get away with her perversion of the per diem rules. It’s just a sad fact of Idaho life that if Osama bin Laden ran for any office as a Republican, against Mother Teresa as a Democrat, he’d win in a landslide (the fact that he’s dead notwithstanding).

Walter B. Varnes, Nampa

