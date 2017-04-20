Sirhall letter: Raul Labrador

Enough is enough. While media strenuously advocates freedom of speech, as I agree, I also suggest they look at the Founding Fathers’ intent regarding national political office. Start with the Federalist Papers. They envisioned a man leaving the private sector to donate his time and energy to public service. Donald Trump is the closest we’ve come in a long, long time. With Islamic terror striking Russia in St. Petersburg, his connections to Mr. Putin suddenly do not look so bad. Mr. Trump has placed two good men in charge as secretary of state and defense. And what do we Idahoans get? Rep. Raul Labrador who, for reasons that escape me, is totally engaged in fighting President Trump. What about helping protect water rights or supporting a unified response to terrorism. Right or wrong, President Trump has shown he will do what he said he’d do. It seems to me that Labrador sees his membership as benefiting him personally and not Idaho voters. I could be wrong so it is only fair to have a response by Labrador. And, as Ted Baxter so eloquently and emotionally asked in “Caddyshack,” Well, we’re waiting.
Lawrence G. Sirhall Jr., Boise
