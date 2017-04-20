Letters to the Editor

April 20, 2017 3:54 PM

Woodward letter: Thank you

A big thank you to Sharon in the special license plates division of the Department of Transportation for taking the time and effort to resolve a problem with my car registration. I renewed my registration for my Prius early and paid for two years. I included the yearly $75 hybrid fee for both years. Because the Legislature repealed the fee effective February 2017, and because my registration wasn’t due until March, I felt I deserved a refund for the overpayment of $150. The problem was settled thanks to Sharon’s effort, and I am very grateful that when others said there was nothing they could do, that she went the extra mile to rectify the situation.

Sheila Woodward, Boise

