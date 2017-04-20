Thode letter: Electric vehicles

When people discuss electric vehicles (EVs), they usually focus on the environmental benefit they provide. But EVs have other advantages as well:
▪ EVs are quieter. Travel is more enjoyable.
▪ The torque available is remarkable. Unlike the internal combustion engine’s need to react to fuel input and start combustion, an EV’s power is immediately available. I can beat almost any vehicle to 40 mph, and almost all of our nonfreeway driving is under 40 mph.
▪ Fueling is simple. Unplug in the morning, drive where you’re going, and plug back in at night. There’s no driving to a gas station to refuel.
▪ Maintenance is almost nonexistent. No oil changes are required, and almost no maintenance of other components other than an occasional software update.
▪ Costs are less. Electricity is cheaper than gasoline. If you have solar panels, recharging is cost-free. With less maintenance, those costs are also lower.
If you’d like to know more, a gathering of EVs and their owners will occur Saturday from 2-5 p.m. in the north parking lot of Whole Foods. Come out and see the cars and talk to the owners.
Walt Thode, Boise
