Martin letter: March for science

People will march for science on April 22, with Idaho marches planned for Boise, Moscow, Idaho Falls and Pocatello. I am a little unsure of what marching for science means. The articles I have read about the march acknowledge four to 21 issues, depending on the author.
What I want to support are certain attitudes that are necessary to both successful science and successful democracy — facing facts; the ability to acknowledge uncertainty and personal ignorance, to look for information and answers; the willingness to listen to and work to understand the ideas of others, especially when they conflict with your own; and transparency in decision-making processes that will let others understand what has been done.
Therefore, what I expect of both state and federal legislators is:
1. When you need answers, look to the scientists who study the issue for information. Do not refuse to listen if you don’t like their conclusions.
2. Fund research where it would help solve problems. Do not ignore problems and blame a lack of information.
3. Require the results of government-funded research be publicly available to the extent that national security allows.
4. Support science education based on scientific consensus.
Stephen Martin, Blackfoot
Comments