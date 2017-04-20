Jones letter: Filibuster

The Republicans have now stepped past all reason in changing the rules for nominating Supreme Court justices. From now on, any minority party will be silenced in this critical process without recourse or discourse. The filibuster may be arcane, but it is a well-understood procedural route to compromise and discussion; one of the checks and balances built into our democracy.
It is a sad state that Judge Gorsuch, who is known for his strict originalist ideals, will wield judicial power for the rest of his life on just the kind of wobbly constitutional “interpretation” that he claims to despise.
Alex Jones, Boise
