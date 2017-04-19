Benedict letter: The Russians

Will someone please provide me with proof that the Russians influenced the 2016 election? The news media and editorials daily are pounding us with Russia influences the election which provided Trump with a win. Although I haven’t seen any documentation on how they accomplished this. Nor have I talked to anyone who experiences Russian influence. Nor was I aware of any Russian influence. Liberals please show proof that I might read and believe what you are saying. What a bunch of crybabies. Don’t they realize they lost and they should live with their loss? The Democratic Party lost because of their major two mistakes. The first was having a very poor candidate and the second was Obama’s inability to govern which turned the American people against the party.
Earl F. Benedict, Boise
