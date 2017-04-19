McGrane letter: Medicaid gap

With the unfortunate withdrawal of the American Health Care Act in Congress, we will remain under the Affordable Care Act. In order to provide relief and access to “affordable” health care for those caught in the gap between Medicaid and help to pay for private health insurance on the exchange, the Idaho Legislature needs to take action, seek waivers from the federal government and expand Medicaid.
We can’t go another year without some solution.
A working couple, making $16,000/year, not qualifying for Medicaid, is faced with nearly $7,000 in health insurance costs through the exchange. There is no way that is “affordable” health care given other family priorities such as housing and food. We need to close the gap for these working Idahoans.
Then work with our congressional delegation to begin modifying the ACA to truly become “affordable” and assure access to essential health care.
Michael McGrane, Eagle
