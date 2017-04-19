Howell letter: Raul Labrador

I’m a U.S. Army veteran that served in Vietnam. For the past several years, I have been trying to work with the Veterans Administration to get a decision on my service-related disability claim. I waited for years to get a decision without hearing anything. In the meantime, my condition continued to get worse and I was no closer to resolving my claim. I was running out of options.
I had seen a mailer from my congressman, Raul Labrador, encouraging vets to call his office if they felt they needed help with the VA. I called and talked to one of his caseworkers, Tori. When I spoke to Tori, I was immediately moved because I could tell she was concerned about me. I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders because she promised to be my advocate to the VA.
Within two weeks after I contacted Congressman Labrador’s office, the VA finally made a decision on my case, and they even approved my claim. I am satisfied, even ecstatic, with my interaction with Congressman Labrador’s office. I would highly recommend to any veteran having problems with the VA to contact his office at (208) 888-0894 (Meridian office).
Virgle Howell, Pinehurst
