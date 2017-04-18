Haller letter: Climate change

Rialin Flores and Bob Kearney are uninformed about the current science of climate warming. Kearney relies on Dr. Mann and his co-alarmists, who, in order to deceive others in and outside of the climate warming community, knowingly ignored and manipulated climate data to arrive at their preferred conclusions.
The important climate warming information is this: There has been no climate warming since 1998, 18 years; the predictive models of future climate warming, upon which all climate alarmism is based, have predicted far more warming than has actually occurred; CO2 has no effect on climate; there has been no increase in dramatic climate events since the climate alarms was rung two decades ago; the decrease in Arctic glaciers is not abnormal over the historical climate cycle; Antarctic ice is growing.
Flores is correct, political ideology should not clash with sound science. Unfortunately, the science upon which Flores bases her political ideology is not sound.
If you search YouTube for climate change you will find information on both sides of this issue. Those interested in the truth of climate warming can review this information and make up their own minds.
William Haller, Boise
