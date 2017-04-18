Banker letter: Donald Trump supporter

I thought the disgruntled whining about President Trump might subside over time, but that does not seem to be the case. From reading the letters to the editor, you might conclude that virtually everyone hates him: I don’t. There, that clearly puts me on the list of deplorables for many folks. They now regarded me as unenlightened, irresponsible and every other disparaging word they can think of ... that’s OK.
To try to convince the “haters” that President Trump has any virtue would have the same success as teaching Sasquatch to play bridge. No point in even trying. Just let Sasquatch run through the woods grunting, and let folks flame away in letters if that makes them feel better about themselves.
But I do think it might be good if some of the folks out in “newspaper land” who do approve of President Trump and his administration started sending in letters of support. The detractors are following Saul Alinsky’s rules of “keeping the pressure on. Never let up.” So maybe a little push back would be in order.
I voted for him, and I am not ashamed, embarrassed, scared, disappointed, angry or regretful.
Dave Banker, Eagle
