Wong letter: Raul Labrador

Idaho Republican Rep. Raul Labrador told a female representative to “learn how to read” at a recent hearing of the House Judiciary Committee. In Rep. Labrador’s defense, his spokesman Todd Winer reminded us that Rep. Labrador used the same phrase against a man when debating his Democratic opponent in Idaho last year. That’s not a defense. That’s an admission of continued insulting speech and attitude, rudeness and condescension. I am not relieved that Winer says Rep. Labrador “would never consider treating men and women differently in a debate.”
Daniel Wong, Boise
