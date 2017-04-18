Wallace letter: Trump guest opinion

Regarding Leslie Castro’s diatribe disguised as a Guest Opinion, I find it troubling, considering the content of Castro’s “opinion” piece, that you’d even publish it with the weight of some sort of expert in the field that these pieces normally carry.
I’m not sure what they’re teaching future lawyers at Georgetown Law Center these days, but I’d assume it’s not the lies and mischaracterizations put forward by Castro.
To be clear, the FBI has said many times ... including in James Comey’s most recent testimony ... that President Trump is not under investigation with any matter relating to Russia and for Castro to continually throw around the baseless characterization that he’s under investigation for espionage is downright slanderous. Then to say that because he’s under this fictional investigation, that seems to only exist in her mind, that the government should somehow cease to do business.
Shame on you Idaho Statesman ... no matter your extreme liberal parent company and apparent bent ... for even publishing this hogwash.
Rod Wallace, Boise
