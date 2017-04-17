Paige letter: U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service is building a positive America. We do this with postage sales not your tax dollars. The Constitution provides you with a service with deliveries six, and in some places, seven days a week as the most trusted federal agency in the country.
It is the main source of a $1.3 trillion national mailing industry that employs 7 million Americans in the private sector while at the same time the nation’s largest civilian employer of military veterans.
The USPS also supports our communities across the country by holding the annual Letter Carriers Food Drive every second Saturday in May. Voluntary non-perishable, non-breakable, unopened food donations are left at mail boxes for your letter carrier, or volunteer, to pick up and take directly to a local food bank.
Support from Congress will help immensely if some certain laws are passed to address the pre-funding burden on the Postal Service imposed in 2006 for future retirees’ health benefits 75 years into the future. This would help with the financial challenges we are now having. Our desire is to remain the most affordable delivery network to keep a strong America.
John Paige, president, Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers, Pocatello
