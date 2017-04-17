Letters to the Editor

Netz letter: Dog poop problem

I would like to personally thank Jill Giese and Chadd Cripe for bringing to the public’s attention the “dog poop problem” that we have going on in and around Boise. I am hoping that someone who does not feel inclined to pick up after their dog when it poops to please reply back with a letter to the editor stating why. Too lazy? Not your problem? Slowly but surely some of our best public places that still allow us to walk our dogs off-leash are being taken away. Hillside Junior High School was one of the best places to walk your dog off-leash, but it is now fenced off to the public. I had walked my dogs there for a couple of years and witnessed how many people let their dogs defecate on the grass without any inclination that it was their responsibility to pick it up. Hello? This is a public school ground folks, where kids play sports and participate in the school’s physical education program. It was only a matter of time. Please people, let’s all do our part and pick up after our dogs, otherwise we’ll lose use of the foothills, too.

Julie Netz, Boise

