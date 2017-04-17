McCord letter: Liberal Boise government

Looks like our liberal mayor and city council have learned well from the previous D.C. administration. If they think something is a good idea, just make people do it, whether they want to or not. Being forced to compost, or else, is a good example. Most people have lawnmowers that mulch as you mow, which eventually decomposes/composts back into the lawn. With no garden or shrubs to trim, garbage disposals for most food scraps. What’s left to compost? The streets on garbage and recycle day now look awful with two bins out that sometimes sit out for days. Now with three at each house all day and more? What a mess. Even if city code says they can’t be out for more than 24 hours. That’s really a joke. Just like city code says sidewalks have to be shoveled within 24 hours after a snowfall. Gee, it took our neighborhood three months of contact with code enforcement to get two junk cars out of someone’s driveway. Time for a change at city hall before our “welcome city” also becomes a “sanctuary city,” too. Liberalism can creep in overnight. I remember when some cities in California were a good place to live.
Bob McCord, Boise
