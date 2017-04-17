Lodal letter: Work to solve problems

Multiple intelligence professionals have stated that what Russia sought in their meddling of our 2016 election was creating divisions within the American electorate, doubts about democracy, and political gridlock. I’m thinking the Russians have to be jumping for joy. Now it’s our turn to open our eyes and push back against these criminals.
Initiating honest dialogue about our nation’s problems followed by collaboration to resolve these issues could represent a start to address the partisan divide. Having everyone tell the truth and calling out actual fake news would also help.
Here’s one more. In the next election, if a candidate chooses character assassination, we tell them not to do that. We want to hear what their solutions are and stop the negative campaigning. If it continues, then we ask them which Russian hackers are working within their campaign because we’ve seen this tactic before. And if that doesn’t stop them demonizing their opponent, we tell them that this campaigning choice has cost them our vote.
Think it might work? I’m a patriot and I love the USA. We need to fix a broken campaign system and we need to respond to the Russian jerks who meddled in our election.
John Lodal, Boise
