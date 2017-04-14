Schwarz letter: Medicaid

I would like to voice my support for Idaho to “Close the Gap” and cover 78,000 Idahoans with health insurance through Medicaid expansion. It makes sense in every way — people get needed care and manage their health conditions. They live healthier lives and are able to work and support their families, the state spends less money on indigent care, and federal dollars come into the state, which boosts our economy and creates jobs, and it is the right thing to do. Thinking ahead, if Medicaid is ever block granted, it will be frozen at whatever level we are at, so increasing our Medicaid levels now makes perfect sense.
Diane Schwarz, Boise
