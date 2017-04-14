Lunsford letter: Medical costs

Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan continue to say they’re going to drive down the costs of health care. In order to do this, they will need to get the insurers and pharmaceutical companies to lower their prices considerably. Then they will need to get doctors, nurses and anyone else who works in the medical profession in any way to take a cut in pay. Then they would need to get the CEOs of these companies to forgo those million-dollar bonus checks they get every year. Only the gullible believe this will ever happen.
Roy Lunsford, Kuna
Comments