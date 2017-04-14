Mueller letter: Easter season

This Easter season, whether you can make it to a service or not, I’d like to encourage you to check out what a former hardened atheist discovered, when he was willing to investigate the claims of the Bible. Lee Strobel has a free presentation on YouTube, “The Invitation”, where he shares what convinced his change of mind, or his movie, “The Case for Christ.” In many countries, Bibles are illegal. Who knows if that won’t happen here someday, so please take advantage of the opportunity while you still can.
Sue Mueller, Nampa
