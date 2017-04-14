Harris letter: Bieter vs. ACHD

Regarding Rich Pagoaga’s April 1 rant favoring our wishful thinking mayor’s plan to destroy the Ada County Highway District — great thinking, Rich. Let’s put a railroad down State Street, the most overcrowded road in the county. And then let’s put roundabouts everywhere. They may be good for traffic control (sometimes) but as ACHD and traffic engineers have proven, they are very dangerous for pedestrians. So let’s put more of them around schools. The proposal is certainly contrary to your hope for more pedestrian “crossings” though, isn’t it. And, of course, we should spend more for bike lanes on major roadways. That should also increase bike deaths and injuries that have dramatically increased since our power-hungry mayor last managed that effort. Boise is not San Francisco or even Salt Lake City. In short, Rich, you and your hero Mayor Bieter have shown the citizens of Boise exactly why we should remain in the ACHD. It may be the only way to rationally control our highway planning (and our tax dollars).
Jim C. Harris, Boise
Comments