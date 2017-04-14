Deady letter: Education

On a recent phone call with Governor Butch Otter, he discussed how he and 49 other governors created Common Core. I note that his full support of Common Core (or something better) has yet to take place. Teachers and their unions have done everything possible to strike down Common Core because it would hold them accountable. Districts “call the shots” in ways that leave the majority of kids poorly educated. Those leaving third grade unable to read (about 16 percent) ultimately cost Idaho and America over one million dollars each in prison and welfare costs. (Dept. of Justice data).
We cannot afford politicians who buckle under pressure from unions with deep pockets. Re-election, not quality schools, drives our “leaders.” Otter and Superintendent of Education Sherri Ybarra, as well as Senators Nonini and Souza (Senate Education Committee), need to start promoting kids’ futures rather than their own political futures.
The best interests of Idaho (and the nation) will happen when U.S. Secretary of Education DeVos promotes vouchers and Common Core (or something better) as a solution to our poor public schools. Idaho ranks near the bottom out of 50 states, and there is no reason for it.
Ronald Deady, Coeur d’Alene
