McLeod letter: Thank you

I recently spent some time in St. Luke’s Boise facility. I was especially impressed with the treatment I received. I can’t say enough good things about your staff of doctors and nurses. Boise is very lucky to have such high-quality medical service available. I will be forever grateful for the care I received. Thank you.
There is just one thing that would put “the cherry on the parfait.” Your exquisite landscaped grounds are off the chart. However, could you perhaps reduce the flower budget a smidge and use the savings to replace those lumpy beds?
Adelaide McLeod, Boise
Comments