Holtzclaw letter: Thank you

I would like to acknowledge and thank Rep. Mat Erpelding for his assistance in resolving an issue I had with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Idaho Transportation Department recently. The issue was regarding the repeal of a fee on hybrid vehicles, which was effective on Feb. 28. Although I contacted Rep. Erpelding right in the middle of session, he took the time to respond to each of my questions in a very timely manner. He was able to guide me as to what I should do, while he was also working on it for me behind the scenes. Before I knew it, the issue was resolved not only for myself, but for others who were potentially impacted by the date of the passing of that repeal. Rep. Erpelding is definitely here to work for us, no matter how small the issue might seem.
Bonnie Holtzclaw, Boise
