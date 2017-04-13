Bianchetti letter: Thank you

There are a lot of really good and honest people out there. I had some bad plumbing problems in my kitchen of all places and lived with it for a few years due to total lack of funds. After constant leaking and washing my dishes in my bathroom sink as well, my husband decided to go through the web to find a local decent plumber to help. Did we find a winner or what? The price ranges from other plumbers were more than the house was worth to begin with. My husband found a good review on this plumbing company. McDaniel Plumbing was the winner big-time. Mr. McDaniel is a veteran, who is honest, hard-working and really helped with us on the price. I am disabled and my husband is retired, so money is very hard to come by. He did a fantastic job, gave us a price that we could afford and did what most companies don’t. He did the right and honest thing with us and I encourage all out there with plumbing issues to call McDaniel Plumbing. We need more people like him. God bless you for your service, Mr. McDaniel. Thanks for doing the right thing.
Karen Bianchetti, Boise
