Dawson letter: Trump’s tax returns

As a U.S. citizen I demand that the president’s tax returns be released. The American people deserve to know where his money is invested. What countries/financiers hold his debt as he is unable to secure financing from U.S. financial institutions. Because he didn’t divest his holdings or put them into a blind trust, we the people demand that conflicts of interest are not to be part of this administration. His D.C. hotel is questionable because the federal government holds the lease on the old post office. The U.S. Constitution states that no federal employee shall possess federal leases.
Karen Dawson, Meridian
