Crum letter: Medicaid gap

I am an urgent care health care provider and a former family practice provider. I support closing the Medicaid gap. By providing access to preventative services we can save medical costs to both the public as well as the patient. Diabetes, hypertension, depression, substance abuse including tobacco use, and obesity can all be prevented or controlled through regular visits. When not treated, the medical costs are greatly elevated, as the patient will develop complications such as kidney, heart disease, loss of employment and will end up in the hospital repeatedly.
Sonya Crum, Eagle
Comments