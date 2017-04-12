Letters to the Editor

April 12, 2017 5:04 PM

Mueller letter: Fun road trip

Looking for a fun road trip for all ages? I’d like to recommend a great activity in Twin Falls (besides the currently awe-striking Shoshone Falls) — The Faulkner Planetarium at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science. It features lots of Hubble photography, along with many other types of programs (don’t miss their Christmas program), and they also have a huge telescope with star parties. Also in town, there is a very scenic walking trail along the Snake River Canyon, right behind the Magic Valley Mall.

Sue Mueller, Nampa

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Harsh winter damages Idaho grape vines

Harsh winter damages Idaho grape vines 4:27

Harsh winter damages Idaho grape vines
Boise students turn canceled flight into adventure 0:40

Boise students turn canceled flight into adventure
Just moments after officials closed this Idaho highway, it was buried in a mudslide 1:57

Just moments after officials closed this Idaho highway, it was buried in a mudslide

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos