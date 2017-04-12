Miller-Everett letter: Navy in desert

With the current presidential situation it is likely that there will be a war soon due to poor foreign relations. Like what he said on Twitter about Mexico “I love the Mexican people but Mexico is not our friend. They’re killing us at the border and they’re killing us on jobs and trade. Fight!” And this “total mess” as he lamented terror attacks in Germany and France, and urged both countries to “get smart!” The point we are trying to make is that we are not exactly making friends. So prepare ourselves for the eventual nuclear fallout. I encourage Idaho to expand our Navy. We will be protecting ourselves for the inevitable. The Navy in fact is quite important, according to Lt. Doug Robb, U.S. Navy. “The Navy is now more important than other services because it provides unfettered presence.” I am not sure what that means but it sounds important. Idaho is a prime location for a Navy base, because when the enemy is looking for our bases, they’ll not expect the bases to be in a desert. Pretty smart, right?
Jordan Miller and Jesse Everett, Boise
