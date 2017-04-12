Letters to the Editor

April 12, 2017 5:04 PM

Franzen letter: COMPASS

I would like to comment on COMPASS communication public awareness. They want to raise taxes on fuel registrations and other items. They claim they need $150 million to make it work. They claim it is less than $2 a day from every household, which doing the math is $750 a year. They had 15 different agencies from Ada and Canyon counties doing this study. That should say something there. I suggest they budget better. Maybe cut down on the bonus, or raises. Retired military, active military, Social Security people all have to live with part of a percent raise in cost of living each year, why can’t these people? Just another agency that answers to no one and cannot do their jobs right, so they want money.

Jacob Franzen, Meridian

