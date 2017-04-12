Floyd letter: Diversity

In response to a letter in the March 29 opinion section titled “Recognize diversity.” Dolores Aragon left the Nampa state of the city address wondering why there was no mention of the growing ethnic and cultural diversity and specifically points out the Hispanic Cultural Center. At the end of her letter she states, “Idaho mayors should publicly announce their commitment to diversity and nondiscrimination in future presentations to make it clear that they serve all the people.” The problem with recognizing diversity is that in so doing is placing emphasis on “races.” To be completely nonracist we need to stop singling out race. We are all human beings and need to look at each other as human beings. To embrace a culture is awesome, on a personal level, to make one a part of a public government speech is discriminatory. Unless the topic was the Hispanic center. To look upon a group of people and note how many of each color there are is racist, encouraging people to look at “diversity” is bad; encourage people to look at people. As for serving all the people? That is a given.
Mark Floyd, Boise
Comments