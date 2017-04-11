Letters to the Editor

April 11, 2017 5:13 PM

Tholen letter: Scary stories

I was horrified when I opened the Wednesday, March 29, Statesman to page 7. No, it wasn’t the story about spiders that could eat every human on earth in one year that terrified me. It was the stories about Congress’ decision to gut online privacy rules, Trump “unwinding” climate policies, and the White House trying to influence an investigation into Trump’s dealings with Russia that had me speechless. Good God. This could have been published on April 1 and people would have got a good chuckle over it.

Rick Tholen, Eagle

