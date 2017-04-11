Jones letter: Corrupt administration

I am writing this to hopefully clarify the driving force behind all of the Democratic backlash against President Trump. No, this is not about who won the election and quite frankly it has never been about that. Everyone moves on after an election and tries to assimilate their life to the reality of the present. However, when we are faced with unprecedented corruption, falsehoods, ineptness and the arrogant assumption that as president, one can do no wrong, we are forced to speak out and protest. We cannot blindly ignore the fact that our integrity as a nation and our very existence as Americans is being shaken to the core. This is a very real threat to all of us. I applaud the elected officials in Washington who are actually trying to investigate the numerous breaches of behavior, ethics and misdeeds that are coloring this administration. The fact that very few Republicans are helping and supporting this effort speaks for itself. Accountability to the people who have to live with the results of this destructive administration is only going to be had by using our greatest gift. Vote them out.
Shannon Jones, Nampa
