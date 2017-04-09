Parr letter: Health care

President Trump’s idea that Obama’s health care plan should be replaced with privately provided health care will be highly detrimental to a large population of American citizens. President Trump thinks that every citizen should have to find their own health care through other private providers, which is unfair to low-income families. If a health care provider were to go out of business, thousands of Americans would lose a large sum of money and would no longer have health care. Health care should ideally be fully provided by the government. If the American government were to provide free health care, citizens would be able to save millions of dollars annually. To fulfill this action, we could route some of this funding from other branches of the government. Other countries are already providing free health care for their citizens and it has not proven to be a problem for their governments. Keeping this fact in mind, we can only speculate why the American government is so reluctant to put a similar system into place.
Riley Parr, Boise
