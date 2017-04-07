Treharne letter: Republican Party

I received an interesting phone call from the RNC recently. I would not have answered except they disguised it as a personal cellphone call. The gentleman was very nice, thanking me for my prior support of the GOP, and asking for money. It went downhill from there when I asked him which Republican Party he represented. He said there was only one party. I told him he was out of touch and the reason they were not getting anything done was the division between the party and the Freedom Caucus. He really got irate and tried to talk over me.
When I expressed my frustration that the party was blowing one of the biggest opportunities in years, controlling the White House, Senate and House. He really went ballistic then, and started shouting at me. He ended up hanging up on me. I have come to the conclusion that what I had viewed as a great opportunity had become a sham, as these two groups would never agree. The same thing is happening in our state Legislature. It’s a good thing it doesn’t take brain power to light a light bulb. If so, both Capitols would be dark.
John Treharne, Boise
Comments