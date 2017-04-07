Silverstein letter: Slow drivers

Regarding March 22 article in paper, “States tell ‘slowpoke’ drivers to move over — or get ticketed.” I do not advocate Idaho going to this extreme; however, Idaho drivers need to be educated about this. Drivers should “keep right except to pass.” Signs stating this are few and far between in Idaho. As the article states, slowpokes and “left lane campers” who are not flowing with the traffic (and passing vehicles on their right) are a source of road rage, tailgating, and/or passing on the right. Travel would be much safer and enjoyable for everyone if these road hogs would just move over and let faster drivers go by. A case in point are drivers traveling in the left lane eastbound on State Street (with a 50 and 45mph speed limit), who are failing to keep up with those in front of them (flowing with traffic), or they are in la-la land, or are talking/texting on their phones, or are anxious about the left hand turn they will need to make 3 miles down the road. If you are going to do these things, some of which are illegal, do so in the right lane.
Earl Silverstein, Eagle
Comments