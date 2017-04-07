Lorentz letter: Simpson-AHCA

The Idaho Statesman (March 25) quoted Rep. Mike Simpson as follows: “Simpson said one of the reasons that he decided to back the bill (AHCA health care) was because he didn’t want to see Ryan fail in such a high-profile vote.” Had this vote actually taken place it appears that Simpson was prepared to place the welfare of Paul Ryan above that of his Idaho constituents and at the same time try to stiff his constituents with a $274 billion tax cut bill for the rich which was masquerading as a so-called health care bill. The nation’s doctors, hospitals and associated agencies have been highly critical of this bill because it would be detrimental to the overall health of U.S. citizens including Simpson’s constituents in Idaho. The AHCA has been called mean-spirited for a reason. Rep. Simpson seems to have forgotten whom he actually works for and that the welfare of his constituents and this country must take priority over his loyalties to Paul Ryan and the Republican Party. We need to remember this the next time we vote.
Tom Lorentz, Boise
