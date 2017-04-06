Jarossy letter: Highway harassment

The Idaho Legislature votes that “Rolling Coal” is OK? On Saturday, March 18, I was taking a nice drive on I-84 in my 1995 Acura NSX sports car with the Targa-Top removed. Well, here comes a pickup truck in the fast lane at what I estimate was 90 mph. The driver promptly slows down next to me so that he can blow his diesel pollution as close to me as possible. Then he speeds up again only to slow down to wait for me as I drove 65 mph, so that he can do this again. Then he repeated the process two more times. Even though my car has a top speed of 180 mph, I decided not to leave this pest in my rear-view mirror. This series of events went on for about 5 miles between the Connector and the Gowen Road exit. I feel that this qualifies as harassment. My only question is, where are the peace officers when you need them?
Greg Jarossy, Boise
