Hicks letter: On your left

My husband and I walked the Greenbelt along the Boise River on March 25. I walk with a cane; we walked single file because of the traffic. Of the dozens of adults and children that passed us during two hours, only one rang a bell in warning and one called out “on your left!” I checked the signage along the Greenbelt and it clearly states that pedestrians must be warned of approach. Please remember the courtesy rules so that all can safely enjoy the beauty and resource that is the Greenbelt.
Ruth Hicks, Boise
