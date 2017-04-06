Verdi letter: Thank you

I am a professional musician from the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. In addition to my weekly shows at Disneyland, I present formal concerts and provide music at a variety of theaters and festivals throughout the country. Last weekend I had the privilege of participating in the Jazz Party Weekend hosted at the Riverside Hotel. The event was held in the beautiful Sapphire Room and organized by Jeff and Carol Loehr, who also direct the annual Sun Valley Jazz And Music Festival.
This was a first-class event of approximately 21 performances incorporating some of the more well-respected musicians in the traditional jazz circuit. Each event included an eclectic mix of performers offering audience members a unique pairing of musical instruments and vocals, and a wide variety of jazz genres. As a participating musician, I am so grateful to the organizers, the Riverside Hotel staff, and all the sponsors for supporting this event. To the Idaho Jazz Society for their support of youth education. And, to all the patrons attending the Weekend Jazz Party for displaying their passion and love for live music and helping to bring live art into the Boise community.
Rob Verdi, Yorba Linda, Calif.
Comments